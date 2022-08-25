Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Short Interest Down 88.0% in August

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a drop of 88.0% from the July 31st total of 152,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 556,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of PNGAY traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.26. The stock had a trading volume of 510,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.53. Ping An Insurance has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $17.86.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.3886 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.11%. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.63%.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

