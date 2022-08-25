Piper Sandler Increases Park National (NYSE:PRK) Price Target to $135.00

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $127.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.12% from the stock’s current price.

NYSE PRK opened at $133.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Park National has a 52 week low of $111.22 and a 52 week high of $145.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $115.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.31 million. Park National had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 12.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Park National will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

