Pirate Chain Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $97,569.00 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 25th. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $86.18 million and approximately $97,569.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00002064 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.03 or 0.00315599 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00120619 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00079765 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003800 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 40.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000220 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 193,689,046 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.