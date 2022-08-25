Plant Veda Foods (OTCMKTS:PLVFF) Trading Down 19.9%

Plant Veda Foods Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLVFF – Get Rating) shares fell 19.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Plant Veda Foods Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.54.

About Plant Veda Foods

Plant Veda Foods Ltd. operates as a plant-based beverage and food company in Canada. It offers plant-based drinkable yogurts, milk, and coffee creamers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

