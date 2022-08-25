Plian (PI) Price Reaches $0.0051 on Exchanges

Plian (PI) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Plian coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Plian has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Plian has a total market cap of $4.66 million and approximately $28,014.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Plian alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,533.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003792 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00129580 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00033056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00078281 BTC.

Plian Profile

PI is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 912,662,405 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org.

Buying and Selling Plian

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Plian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Plian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Plian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.