PointPay (PXP) Trading Down 0.9% Over Last Week

PointPay (PXP) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. PointPay has a market cap of $11.39 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of PointPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PointPay has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One PointPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PointPay alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004634 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,581.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004675 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004634 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00129339 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00033053 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00079606 BTC.

PointPay Profile

PointPay (CRYPTO:PXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2019. PointPay’s total supply is 858,598,093 coins and its circulating supply is 452,298,093 coins. PointPay’s official Twitter account is @PointPay1. The official website for PointPay is pointpay.io.

PointPay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PointPay is a UK-regulated fintech company that has been operating since 2018. PointPay was elected the best blockchain start-up of 2019 at Blockchain Life, the largest blockchain conference in Eastern Europe. PointPay has developed 4 fully operational products with friendly UI. PointPay Token will be released based on the Ethereum platform and fully comply with the ERC20 standard. This will ensure the security of the transactions, compatibility with third-party services, and will provide seamless and easy integration. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PointPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PointPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PointPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PointPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PointPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.