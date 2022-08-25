Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,068.06

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc (LON:PCT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,068.06 ($24.99) and traded as low as GBX 2,052.83 ($24.80). Polar Capital Technology Trust shares last traded at GBX 2,065 ($24.95), with a volume of 157,718 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 350.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,017.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,068.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

In other news, insider Catherine Cripps bought 481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,075 ($25.07) per share, for a total transaction of £9,980.75 ($12,059.87). In other news, insider Catherine Cripps bought 481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,075 ($25.07) per share, for a total transaction of £9,980.75 ($12,059.87). Also, insider Jane Pearce bought 362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,108 ($25.47) per share, for a total transaction of £7,630.96 ($9,220.59).

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector and other sectors which use technology like information, media, communications, environment, computing, healthcare, and renewable energy.

