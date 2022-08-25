Pollux Coin Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $105.43 Million (POX)

Pollux Coin (POX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last week, Pollux Coin has traded down 23.3% against the dollar. Pollux Coin has a market capitalization of $105.43 million and $47,312.00 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pollux Coin coin can currently be bought for $2.11 or 0.00009861 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004608 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001609 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002138 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.58 or 0.00762992 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00015846 BTC.
Pollux Coin Profile
Pollux Coin’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins. Pollux Coin’s official website is polluxcoin.info. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
