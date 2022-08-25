Polymath Market Cap Hits $192.15 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One Polymath coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000958 BTC on popular exchanges. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $192.15 million and $5.83 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polymath has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000325 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00024028 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.78 or 0.00261817 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001017 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000337 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 coins. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco.

Polymath Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.