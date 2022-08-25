PolySwarm Trading Down 5.7% This Week (NCT)

PolySwarm (NCT) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One PolySwarm coin can now be bought for about $0.0166 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PolySwarm has a market cap of $25.69 million and approximately $816,765.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PolySwarm has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PolySwarm Coin Profile

NCT is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here. PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PolySwarm Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

