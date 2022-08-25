PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$21.75 price target on the stock.

PREKF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.75 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. CIBC upgraded PrairieSky Royalty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.93.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

PrairieSky Royalty Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PREKF opened at $13.96 on Thursday. PrairieSky Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.74.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.