PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Given a C$21.75 Price Target by Canaccord Genuity Group Analysts

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) has been given a C$21.75 price target by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.83% from the stock’s previous close.

PSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PrairieSky Royalty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.98.

PSK traded up C$0.03 on Thursday, reaching C$18.15. 174,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,208. The stock has a market cap of C$4.33 billion and a PE ratio of 16.99. PrairieSky Royalty has a twelve month low of C$12.75 and a twelve month high of C$20.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$198.10 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty will post 1.2450115 EPS for the current year.

In other PrairieSky Royalty news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$18.09 per share, with a total value of C$126,648.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 662,204 shares in the company, valued at C$11,980,992.09.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

