Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock Price Up 10.5% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) rose 10.5% on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $2.43 and last traded at $2.42. Approximately 21,162 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,185,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

Specifically, Director Jeffrey B. Kindler sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 214,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,145.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Harry Jr. Thomasian bought 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $51,205.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Kindler sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 214,411 shares in the company, valued at $493,145.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Precigen from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Precigen Trading Up 11.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 2.28.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.55 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 113.59% and a negative return on equity of 108.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen in the first quarter worth $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Precigen during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Precigen during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Precigen during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Precigen during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies. In addition, the company offers UltraVector platform that incorporates advanced DNA construction technologies and computational models to design and assemble genetic components into complex gene expression programs; mbIL15, a gene that enhances functional characteristics of immune cells; Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral transposon/transposase system; AttSite recombinases, which breaks and rejoins DNA at specific sequences; AdenoVerse technology platform, a library of engineered adenovector serotypes; and L.

