PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Shares Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 421.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 463.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 687.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $47,978.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,639.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert E. Price sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $962,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 677,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,420,503.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total transaction of $47,978.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,639.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,719 shares of company stock valued at $4,973,263. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $64.82 on Thursday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.14 and a 52 week high of $88.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.88.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. PriceSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

