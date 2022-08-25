Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Shares Gap Up to $52.40

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $52.40, but opened at $54.94. Prometheus Biosciences shares last traded at $52.17, with a volume of 1,029 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RXDX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Prometheus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.90.

Prometheus Biosciences Stock Down 1.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.68 and its 200-day moving average is $35.60. The company has a quick ratio of 13.32, a current ratio of 13.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional Trading of Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,700.51% and a negative return on equity of 54.91%. Analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,800,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 250,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,898,000 after acquiring an additional 42,789 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $7,064,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,233,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $944,000. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

