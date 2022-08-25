Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.36-$0.44 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $121.00 million-$129.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $133.27 million.

Proto Labs Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of PRLB traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,227. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19 and a beta of 1.28. Proto Labs has a 1-year low of $39.36 and a 1-year high of $79.27.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.28 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Proto Labs will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Proto Labs to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Proto Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 284.1% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 45,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 33,350 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Proto Labs by 9.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,603,000 after buying an additional 85,135 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Proto Labs in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

