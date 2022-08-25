Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.36-$0.44 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $121.00 million-$129.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $133.27 million.
Proto Labs Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of PRLB traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,227. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19 and a beta of 1.28. Proto Labs has a 1-year low of $39.36 and a 1-year high of $79.27.
Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.28 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Proto Labs will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 284.1% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 45,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 33,350 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Proto Labs by 9.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,603,000 after buying an additional 85,135 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Proto Labs in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.
