Qilian International Holding Group (NASDAQ:QLI) Trading Up 0.9%

Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ:QLI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.17. Approximately 3,740 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 15,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77.

Qilian International Holding Group Company Profile

Qilian International Holding Group Limited engages in the research, development, and production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), traditional Chinese medicine derivatives (TCMD), and other by-products in China. The company offers licorice products, including Gan Di Xin, an antitussive and expectorant medicine; Qilian Shan Licorice Extract, an ingredient for pharmaceutical companies to manufacture traditional licorice tablets; and Qilian Shan licorice liquid extract, a primary ingredient for medical preparation companies to produce compound licorice oral solutions.

