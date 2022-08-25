Qtum (QTUM) Trading 13.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Qtum has a total market cap of $362.99 million and $57.65 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Qtum has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $3.48 or 0.00016080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00023479 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005256 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000800 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,302,022 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.