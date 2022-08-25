Quantfury Token (QTF) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $99.24 Million

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 25th. Quantfury Token has a market capitalization of $99.24 million and approximately $16,584.00 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantfury Token coin can now be bought for $9.92 or 0.00045971 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded up 31.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quantfury Token Profile

Quantfury Token’s launch date was June 16th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury.

Quantfury Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury is a brokerage designed to guarantee its users execution of trades and/or investments for their requested size at back to back prices of global and crypto exchanges free of maker or taker fees, leverage fees, and any other fees, ever. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantfury Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantfury Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

