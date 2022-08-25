Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) dropped 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.72 and last traded at $9.72. Approximately 48 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,188,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 1.82.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRTEB. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL raised its position in Qurate Retail by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 23,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.