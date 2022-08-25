Rage Fan Market Capitalization Achieves $114,462.82 (RAGE)

Rage Fan (RAGE) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. During the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rage Fan has a total market cap of $114,462.82 and approximately $20,235.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rage Fan coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001612 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002150 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00769121 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00016316 BTC.
Rage Fan Profile
Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial.
Buying and Selling Rage Fan
