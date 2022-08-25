Railgun 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $300,680.00 (RAIL)

Railgun (RAIL) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. During the last week, Railgun has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. Railgun has a total market cap of $40.55 million and approximately $300,680.00 worth of Railgun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Railgun coin can now be bought for $0.71 or 0.00003249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Railgun alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004608 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,701.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004649 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003784 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00129301 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00033126 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00077263 BTC.

About Railgun

Railgun (CRYPTO:RAIL) is a coin. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2021. Railgun’s total supply is 57,500,000 coins. Railgun’s official Twitter account is @railgun_project.

Railgun Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Railgun is a collection of smart contracts that verify zero-knowledge proofs, allowing users to make send or receive transactions without revealing any assets, amounts, or identities and interact with smart contracts such as those used for DEX trading, yield farming and other dApps (decentralized Apps), in much the same way. Telegram “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Railgun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Railgun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Railgun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Railgun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Railgun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.