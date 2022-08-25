Raymond James Cuts Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Price Target to C$2.85

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$3.25 to C$2.85 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.60 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.60 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.42.

Marathon Gold Price Performance

MGDPF remained flat at $1.35 on Thursday. 21,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,288. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.71. Marathon Gold has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $2.97.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

