Raymond James Lowers Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Price Target to C$2.85

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$3.25 to C$2.85 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 64.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.75 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. CIBC cut shares of Marathon Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$4.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$3.60 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$3.28.

Shares of Marathon Gold stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.73. 444,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,782. Marathon Gold has a twelve month low of C$1.12 and a twelve month high of C$3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$443.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.18. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

In related news, Director Julian Kemp sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.45, for a total value of C$36,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 346,500 shares in the company, valued at C$502,425. In other Marathon Gold news, Senior Officer Matthew Lamont Manson purchased 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 729,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$998,746.44. Also, Director Julian Kemp sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.45, for a total transaction of C$36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 346,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$502,425. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $82,696.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

