Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $6,596.00

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Receive Access Ecosystem has a total market cap of $6.99 million and approximately $6,596.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00005233 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- HEX (HEX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000242 BTC.
- Quant (QNT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.77 or 0.00503326 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000184 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000336 BTC.
- PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000596 BTC.
- DXdao (DXD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.19 or 0.02018380 BTC.
- Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001769 BTC.
- TouchCon (TOC) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000158 BTC.
- Shardus (ULT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000723 BTC.
- Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.
About Receive Access Ecosystem
Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. The official message board for Receive Access Ecosystem is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard. The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official website is raetoken.org. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Receive Access Ecosystem Coin Trading
