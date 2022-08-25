Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.76

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.76 and traded as low as $15.71. Reckitt Benckiser Group shares last traded at $15.76, with a volume of 283,821 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,600 ($103.91) to GBX 9,500 ($114.79) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,375 ($89.11) to GBX 8,050 ($97.27) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,400 ($101.50) to GBX 8,700 ($105.12) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,187.50.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Cuts Dividend

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.1596 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

