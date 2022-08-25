ReddCoin (RDD) Price Down 7.7% This Week

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 50.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.56 million and approximately $8,611.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

