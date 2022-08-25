Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,846,608 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 942,421 shares during the period. Regions Financial accounts for 3.2% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.16% of Regions Financial worth $241,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

RF traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.44. The stock had a trading volume of 97,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,310,593. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.29. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $25.57.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 14.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

RF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

