Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.57.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Relay Therapeutics

In related news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 25,751 shares of company stock worth $516,694 over the last 90 days. 4.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 19.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 8,612 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,216,000 after purchasing an additional 99,696 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 3,857,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,456,000 after purchasing an additional 188,679 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,105,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,094,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Managers LLC increased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the period.

NASDAQ RLAY opened at $26.10 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $38.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day moving average is $21.85.

About Relay Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.