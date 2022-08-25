renBTC Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10.05 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (RENBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 25th. One renBTC coin can currently be bought for $21,692.98 or 1.00461160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, renBTC has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $71.61 million and approximately $10.05 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

renBTC Profile

renBTC (CRYPTO:RENBTC) is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,301 coins. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io.

Buying and Selling renBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

