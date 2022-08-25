Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Receives $607.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2022

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKYGet Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $607.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.25) to GBX 625 ($7.55) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 590 ($7.13) in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Rentokil Initial Trading Up 0.3 %

RTOKY opened at $31.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of $26.93 and a 52 week high of $43.69.

Rentokil Initial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.1285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%.

About Rentokil Initial

(Get Rating)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY)

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.