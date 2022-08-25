Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Receives $607.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $607.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.25) to GBX 625 ($7.55) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 590 ($7.13) in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Rentokil Initial Trading Up 0.3 %

RTOKY opened at $31.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of $26.93 and a 52 week high of $43.69.

Rentokil Initial Cuts Dividend

About Rentokil Initial

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.1285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%.

(Get Rating)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.