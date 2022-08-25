Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.77-$4.80 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Republic Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $148.33.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE RSG traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $147.56. 673,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.05 and its 200 day moving average is $131.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.72. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $148.26.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Republic Services will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.20%.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,807 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 51.0% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Republic Services by 1.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 9.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

