Research Analysts’ Downgrades for August 25th (AERI, CAL, CO, DHX, FMS, GCI, HMLP, IHG, JWN, NTCT)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, August 25th:

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

AT&T (NYSE:T) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

