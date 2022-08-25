Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for NIKE (NKE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for NIKE (NYSE: NKE):

8/19/2022 – NIKE was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a “neutral” rating.

8/10/2022 – NIKE was given a new $130.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/9/2022 – NIKE was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $118.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2022 – NIKE was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $118.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2022 – NIKE is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2022 – NIKE had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2022 – NIKE is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

7/20/2022 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $130.00.

7/15/2022 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $168.00 to $156.00.

6/29/2022 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $140.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/29/2022 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $155.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/29/2022 – NIKE was given a new $130.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/29/2022 – NIKE was given a new $130.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

6/28/2022 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/28/2022 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $159.00 to $149.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/28/2022 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $139.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/28/2022 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/28/2022 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $142.00 to $128.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/28/2022 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $140.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/28/2022 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $123.00 to $116.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/28/2022 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $160.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/28/2022 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/28/2022 – NIKE was given a new $130.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

6/28/2022 – NIKE was given a new $155.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

NIKE Price Performance

NIKE stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,734,267. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.53 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.60.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 32.45%.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,085,334 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

