Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,600 shares, a decline of 72.0% from the July 31st total of 894,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,275,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,880. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $4.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.57.

Insider Activity at Reviva Pharmaceuticals

In other Reviva Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Prabhu Narayan purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $60,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $60,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $34,000. 17.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is RP5063, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

