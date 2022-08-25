Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Buys 702 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for approximately 1.3% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $21,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 2,268.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 299,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,053,000 after acquiring an additional 287,239 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Waste Management by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 477,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,726,000 after buying an additional 169,857 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 75,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,680,000 after buying an additional 18,169 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Waste Management by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 483,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,723,000 after buying an additional 40,092 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 89,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,905,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $173.53. 9,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,752. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.17. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $71.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,211,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,211,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

