Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,985 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,949.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $142.03. 95,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,969,797. The company has a market cap of $80.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 12-month low of $125.60 and a 12-month high of $197.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.46.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

