Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 147,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 2.0% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $33,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,994,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,889,233,000 after purchasing an additional 817,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,427,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,562,432,000 after purchasing an additional 357,520 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,128,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,845,000 after purchasing an additional 73,543 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,227,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,535,627,000 after purchasing an additional 208,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,475,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,967,000 after acquiring an additional 343,626 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADP traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $257.29. 6,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,733. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.42.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 59.34%.

In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.92.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

