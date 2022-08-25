Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of MarketAxess worth $11,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd now owns 32,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:MKTX traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $255.06. 1,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $265.85 and a 200 day moving average of $295.78. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.01 and a 1-year high of $487.79.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.24 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 23.55%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.89%.

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

In other news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total value of $495,952.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,789.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $286.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.22.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

