Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $209.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,580,086. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.00. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

