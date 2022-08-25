Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 2,821 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 113,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,821 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $14,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $2,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Properties Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE BXP traded up $1.73 on Thursday, hitting $84.40. 5,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,893. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.60 and a 12 month high of $133.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.63 and a 200-day moving average of $107.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $139.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.54.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

See Also

