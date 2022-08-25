Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 56 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,494 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,643,166,000 after acquiring an additional 944,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,920 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,173,133,000 after acquiring an additional 246,857 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,106,207 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,898,794,000 after acquiring an additional 133,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,221,255 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,430,810,000 after acquiring an additional 150,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ COST traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $542.71. 11,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,790. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $513.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $519.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.68.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.