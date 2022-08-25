Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 610 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 80.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 663.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $34.00. The company had a trading volume of 73,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,352,824. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $72.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CSX to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.52.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

