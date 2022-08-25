Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $319.16. 12,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,851,031. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $318.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.23. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $220.20 and a 12 month high of $335.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.52%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total value of $69,726,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,203,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,794,337,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total transaction of $69,726,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,203,810 shares in the company, valued at $33,794,337,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 954,125 shares of company stock valued at $306,853,641 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.18.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

