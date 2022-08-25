RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1,784.00

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,784 ($21.56) and last traded at GBX 1,805.89 ($21.82), with a volume of 15601 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,887 ($22.80).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RHIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($29.00) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($37.46) price target on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RHI Magnesita presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,900 ($47.12).

RHI Magnesita Stock Down 5.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.23, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,014.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,396.26. The company has a market cap of £842.22 million and a P/E ratio of 440.89.

RHI Magnesita Cuts Dividend

About RHI Magnesita

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a €0.50 ($0.51) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. RHI Magnesita’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.05%.

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

