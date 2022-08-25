RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1,784.00

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,784 ($21.56) and last traded at GBX 1,805.89 ($21.82), with a volume of 15601 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,887 ($22.80).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
RHIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($29.00) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($37.46) price target on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RHI Magnesita presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,900 ($47.12).
RHI Magnesita Stock Down 5.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.23, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,014.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,396.26. The company has a market cap of £842.22 million and a P/E ratio of 440.89.
RHI Magnesita Cuts Dividend
About RHI Magnesita
RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.
Further Reading
