Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public (LON:RIII) Trading Down 0.7%

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited (LON:RIII – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,100 ($25.37) and last traded at GBX 2,100 ($25.37). Approximately 10,643 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 5,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,115 ($25.56).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £146.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,189.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,315.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a GBX 10.75 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.48%.

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of small-cap companies. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All share index. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company was founded in 1963 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

