Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public (LON:RIII) Trading Down 0.7%

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited (LON:RIII – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,100 ($25.37) and last traded at GBX 2,100 ($25.37). Approximately 10,643 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 5,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,115 ($25.56).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.
Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £146.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,189.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,315.35.
Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Cuts Dividend
Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Company Profile
Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of small-cap companies. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All share index. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company was founded in 1963 and is based in London, United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- NVIDIA: A Top Choice In Bifurcated Chip Market?
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
Receive News & Ratings for Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.