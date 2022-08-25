Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $27.90, but opened at $26.73. Riley Exploration Permian shares last traded at $26.91, with a volume of 72 shares changing hands.

Specifically, President Kevin Riley sold 3,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $102,960.07. Following the transaction, the president now owns 175,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,974.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bobby Riley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $280,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,438,600.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $486,983 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Riley Exploration Permian from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Down 5.4 %

Riley Exploration Permian Dividend Announcement

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $515.92 million, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 233.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 300.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

