Ripio Credit Network Price Reaches $0.0039 on Exchanges (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $23,585.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00057561 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000237 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000134 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

