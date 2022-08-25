Rock Creek Group LP Acquires 959 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,277 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.68.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.74. 207,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,552,312. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.33.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

