Rock Creek Group LP Acquires Shares of 50,000 KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,000. Rock Creek Group LP owned 0.06% of KB Home as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 155.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in KB Home by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 337,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after acquiring an additional 45,172 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KBH shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of KB Home from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of KB Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KB Home presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.77.

KB Home Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of KBH stock traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $30.78. The stock had a trading volume of 16,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,983. KB Home has a twelve month low of $24.78 and a twelve month high of $50.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.30.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.35. KB Home had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that KB Home will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.22%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

